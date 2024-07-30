Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Stephen Nedoroscik's Olympic Medal Is Nothing Compared to His College Sweetheart's Heart U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is off the market! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 30 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you've been following the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, you've likely seen Stephen Nedoroscik, aka "the nerdy pommel horse guy." The 25-year-old U.S. gymnast had one job in the men's team final: to nail the pommel horse — and he absolutely delivered!

Article continues below advertisement

As the Clark Kent-like gymnast continues to captivate the world with his remarkable performance, fans are increasingly interested in learning more about his life beyond the mat. For starters, is Stephen Nedoroscik dating anyone? Keep reading to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Stephen Nedoroscik dating?

Sorry, everyone, but Stephen Nedoroscik is off the market! The Olympian is dating Tess McCracken, a fellow gymnast, and they've been in love for nearly a decade.

Stephen and Tess first crossed paths at Penn State University before their freshman year even began, and they started dating that summer, on July 4, 2016, to be exact!

Article continues below advertisement

According to her Penn State gymnastics bio, Tess, originally from Plano, Texas, specialized in the uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. She majored in science and has two siblings: an older brother named Dalton and a younger sister named Kyra.

In her senior season, Tess was a standout, snagging a nomination for the prestigious AAI Award, which honors the nation's top senior gymnast. She also made the Academic All-Big Ten team and was recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Article continues below advertisement

After they graduated in 2020, Stephen couldn’t help but gush about Tess on Instagram. He shared, "Four years ago I had my entire collegiate experience ahead of me. Little did I know I had already found my favorite part about college. I love you @tess.mccracken and happy four years."

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Tess hung up her gymnastics gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, she's still all in on the sport. She's been passionately cheering for Stephen at the Olympics, where he helped the U.S. men's gymnastics team snag their first Olympic medal in 16 years.