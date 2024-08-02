The Olympics' Chocolate Muffins Have Gone Viral — Bakers Have Figured out How to Make Them

The only thing more exciting than the Summer Olympic Games has been athletes sharing their own experiences in the Olympic Village. In the past, we've gotten a glimpse at the lax construction and poor living conditions at some venues. In 2024, however, the big thing happens to be chocolate muffins.

Throughout the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has set TikTok ablaze with his post about the chocolate muffins being served at the Olympic Village's cafeteria. While it may come as a surprise to some that an Olympic athlete would partake in such an indulgent treat, Henrik has not been shy in talking about how much he's enjoyed them during his stay. Naturally, folks are now curious about the recipe, and at least a few bakers have it ready.

Source: TikTok/@henrikchristians1 The chocolate muffin in question

People have already broken down the recipe for Henrik Christiansen's favorite Olympic muffins.

With everyone as obsessed with the Olympic Village's chocolate muffins as they are, it's only natural that people would want to try it for themselves. Fortunately, some bakers have taken it upon themselves to break down the recipe and share it with the world. One such baker is Chef Danielle Sepsy, who runs the online blog, Got Room for More. On July 31, she put up a blog post detailing the hype around the muffins and how you can make them without having to attend the Olympics.

She expands on what the bake actually is, calling it "an incredibly moist and decadent dark chocolate muffin dotted with melty semi-sweet chocolate chunks and filled with a dangerously rich ganache filling." If that sentence alone already made your mouth water, you're most certainly not alone. And of course, she shared her own recipe for how to make them. According to her measurements, this recipe will make about nine jumbo muffins.

Here's a breakdown of Danielle's ingredients. For the muffins: 1 stick of unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

1 tbs pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 pack of chocolate pudding mix

1 1/2 cups of cake flour

1/2 cup dark cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp fine table salt

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup butter milk

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chunks For the ganache: 1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 1/4 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract