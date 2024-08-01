Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikeç Has Gone Viral: "Did Turkey Send a Hitman to the Olympics?"

With practically the whole world watching the 2024 Summer Olympic Games , it's easy for certain athletes to go viral — just ask T eam USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik or Italy's Giorgia Villa, whose sponsorship by Parmesan cheese has turned her into an internet sensation. People tend to latch onto competitors who have a unique way about them.

Social media's new favorite Olympic athlete is Yusuf Dikeç, a sport shooter from Turkey who has gone viral thanks to his "insane aura" and casual attitude toward the sport. With very little protective gear and a hand in his pocket, Yusuf managed to take home the silver for his country and look super nonchalant the whole time.

Here are some of our favorite memes.