Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikeç Has Gone Viral: "Did Turkey Send a Hitman to the Olympics?"
"He would've lit a cigarette if he could."
With practically the whole world watching the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, it's easy for certain athletes to go viral — just ask Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik or Italy's Giorgia Villa, whose sponsorship by Parmesan cheese has turned her into an internet sensation. People tend to latch onto competitors who have a unique way about them.
Social media's new favorite Olympic athlete is Yusuf Dikeç, a sport shooter from Turkey who has gone viral thanks to his "insane aura" and casual attitude toward the sport. With very little protective gear and a hand in his pocket, Yusuf managed to take home the silver for his country and look super nonchalant the whole time.
Here are some of our favorite memes.
Choose your shooter.
South Korean shooting superstar Kim Ye-ji couldn't have provided a more stark contrast against Yusuf's laid-back look, with her signature slick, cyberpunk-esque equipment and cool demeanor.
Just another casual Tuesday.
What's more casual than competing against some of the most talented athletes in the world at the Olympic Games?
Is it a guy thing?
Yusuf definitely seems like a "three shirts for a week-long trip" kind of guy.
There's a method to his madness.
When asked about his lack of equipment, Yusuf told Turkish radio station Radyo Gol, "I shoot with both eyes, most shooters do it with one. So I didn’t want that all that equipment. Shooting with two eyes — I believe that it’s better. I’ve done a lot of research on it, so I didn’t need the equipment."
He seems calm. Too calm.
Something tells us that Yusuf may have a bit more, er, specialized experience with a gun.
The nerds who get it get it.
Take your pick.
A man of simplicity.
Congratulations to Yusuf and Turkey on their silver medal win!