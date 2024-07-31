Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Gymnast Giorgia Vill Is Living the Dream as a Sponsor for Parmesan Cheese "Since I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture." By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 31 2024, 5:48 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@slothanova

The 2024 Paris Olympics have been filled with some pretty hilarious highlights so far. Simone Biles proudly clapped back at MyKayla Skinner, who tried to shade the U.S. women's gymnastics team, after the team took home the gold for Team USA. A Norwegian swimmer went viral for his obsession with the chocolate muffins available in the athletes' cafeteria. And Stephen Nedoroscik was dubbed the "Clark Kent" of the pommel horse.

In addition to all of these funny and heartwarming moments showcasing the athletes behind the games, Italian gymnast Giogia Villa is going viral for the sponsorship she secured for herself ahead of the summer games. While plenty of athletes have been sponsored by various brands, Giorgia has been sponsored by parmesan cheese.

Giorgia Villa's parmesan cheese sponsorship has the internet cracking up.

Giorgia is part of the Italian women's gymnastics team that took home a silver medal for the country, and in the months leading up to her appearance at the Olympics, she's been posting various photos showcasing her partnership with Parmigiano Reggiano. She's got photos snacking on the cheese at Christmas time, or doing back bends over a hunky slice of it, or even hugging a ginormous wheel while wearing her leotard.

In an interview with Newsweek when the partnership was announced, Giorgia shared her love for the cheese, noting it's connection to her home country. "Since I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges!" she said.