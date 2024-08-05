Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Henrik Christiansen Is in Love With More Than Just the Olympics' Chocolate Muffins — Meet His Girlfriend Henrik is dating Sanne Andersen, who now goes by "Ms. Choccy Muffin." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 5 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty images; instagram/@henrikchristians1

You may know Henrik Christiansen for his impressive swimming career, or you may know him as the Muffin Man of the Olympics, who went viral for his obsession with the 2024 Paris Olympics' chocolate muffins. Either way, the Norwegian athlete has certainly made a name for himself, amassing a dedicated fanbase who love watching him compete.

However, even if you're a fan, you may not know everything about his personal life — and it turns out that Henrik has someone in his life he loves just as much as the Olympic muffins. Maybe. Meet Sanne Andersen.

Who is Henrik Christiansen dating? Meet his girlfriend, Sanne Andersen.

Though his Instagram bio touts him as a "loving husband, father of four," and an "astronaut," it seems that Henrik might have a penchant for exaggerating just a little bit. However, though not married, he definitely has someone special in his life.

Henrik is dating Sanne Andersen, who now goes by "Ms. Choccy Muffin," according to her TikTok page. Sanne is a Project Coordinator and Customer Advisor residing in Oslo, Norway, per to her LinkedIn profile, having graduated from BI Norwegian Business School.

The two have been dating since at least 2021 and often share adorable snapshots of each other on social media. In a post made by Henrik on International Women's Day 2022, he took the opportunity to show his girlfriend some love: "Happy Womanday to my favorite woman."

Fans can't get enough of the adorable couple, showing their support via Instagram and TikTok comments: "Her dimple! Y’all are gonna have hot, speedy, Speedo-y babies," one person boldly said in response to a photo of the pair.

In the comments of a recent, now-viral post on Sanne's TikTok page humorously referencing her relationship with Henrik, fans are expressing their excitement at their relationship: "WE HAVE FOUND THE GIRLFRIEND OF THE MUFFIN MAN! PRESENT RESPECT TO THE QUEEN OF MUFFIN NATION!" Another comment said, "First we get Ms. Pommel Horse Guy, and now Ms. Muffin Man. I love this app."

Henrik Christiansen's obsession with the Olympic Village chocolate muffins has made him a star.

Aside from his swimming career, Henrik has become known as the "Muffin Man" due to his love of the delectable-looking chocolate muffins present in the Olympic Village. He has all but dedicated his TikTok page to the snack, causing them (and himself) to go viral. The official TikTok page on Instagram actually acknowledged his obsession, posting a video of the muffin throughout Paris with the caption, "Taking a tour of Paris while bae is competing at the Olympics."

The famous muffins have even reached the Today Show, who posted about them on their Instagram: "Truly one of the biggest 'guests' we’ve ever had," they captioned their video of the mouth-watering muffins, tagging Henrik.