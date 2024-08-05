Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Is the Whole Package When It Comes to Dating

2024 is the year of Olympic athletes making headlines for literally anything, thanks in large part to social media and most individuals' need for the endless scroll cycle. Which means that when pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's, ahem, lower region, hit a crossbar during a pole vault at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the internet took the incident and ran with it.

Naturally, many are curious about whether or not Anthony Ammirati is dating anyone, but for reasons unrelated to the lower half of his body hitting the crossbar, seen in slow motion depending on which video you find of the pole vault round. In the end, Anthony placed 15, and the French pole vaulter has plenty of Olympics viewers and even those who are just plain curious talking about him.

Is pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati dating anyone?

Judging by Instagram, Anthony is as serious about his athletic career as any of the other Olympic athletes in 2024. His profile is full of pole vaulting photos and videos, but not too many personal photos, at least in recent years. He did share a childhood photo of himself in July 2024 with a caption that mentioned his "dream coming true" from the time he was a kid. But other than that, there aren't many personal photos or posts unrelated to pole vaulting or the Olympics.

Because of that, it's hard to say if Anthony is dating anyone. He does appear to be single, for what it's worth, but then again, he might also be keeping that part of his life private, especially since he was thrust into the spotlight for the first time during the 2024 Summer Olympics. And aside from the reason Anthony initially made headlines at his first Games, this might not be the last we see of him. He has been training for years, and it's unlikely that he'll slow down now.

French athlete Anthony Ammirati failed the 5.70 height pole vault because of his asset. #IKYK #Paris2024 https://t.co/qWnr1QbFzy — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) August 3, 2024

Anthony Ammirati's pole vaulting video went viral.

Like other videos, drama, and even behind-the-scenes details about the Olympics, it didn't take long for footage of Anthony’s crossbar video to go viral. What followed were tons of tweets and even comments under most of Anthony’s most recent Instagram posts. Some comments urged other users to scale back a bit and leave Anthony alone, while others suggested that Anthony should start an OnlyFans account.

What did Anthony Ammirati say about that pole vaulting video from the Olympics?

Since there were multiple levels of the pole vaulting qualifier for the final that Anthony had to get through in the Games, his incident with the crossbar didn't ruin his chances. His pole did make contact with his nether regions, as captured by video and photos, but his overall clearance wasn't enough to take him further in the Games.