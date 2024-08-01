Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Chase Jackson Clears up Olympic Uniform Controversy, Calls It an "Admin Error" Chase has advocated for body positivity since gaining fame as an Olympic champion. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 1 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

U.S. shot putter Chase Jackson spoke out about the lack of inclusivity she experienced while preparing to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, the sports champion opened up about a uniform mishap that she said was all too familiar.

While fans rushed to console Chase and criticize some of the brands supplying the Olympic uniforms, there’s actually more to the story. Before you draw conclusions or dive into online debates about the Chase uniform controversy, here’s everything you need to know!



Chase Jackson's uniform controversy explained.

Every Olympics season, multiple clothing brands sign up to lend their designs to the athletes. The 2024 games were no different, as Ralph Lauren, SKIMS, and Nike all gifted the athletes with uniform kits. While some, like Lululemon, didn’t quite meet fan expectations, others were praised for infusing rich cultural elements into their designs. But Chase, unlike her peers, said she could not wear most of the designer digs.

"When you spend your first hour in Paris crying cause they didn't give you anything in your size," Chase wrote in her Instagram story that was reposted on X. The post quickly drew concern from both fans and the public.

chase jackson (photos 1-2), double championne du monde, a découvert en arrivant aux #JOParis2024 que @RalphLauren, qui habille la delégation USA, n'avait pas prévu de veste à sa taille. mais aucun souci pour lebron james, 2m06 et 113 kilos. grossophobie misogyne, épisode 7584196 pic.twitter.com/r2ktx5se1U — nora bouazzouni (@norabz) August 1, 2024

In fact, many social media commenters began bashing the brands, especially Kim Kardashian's brand, SKIMS, which has discussed the importance of inclusivity in its promotions. However, it appears the issue with the uniforms was a mishap unrelated to inclusivity.

Amid the controversy, Chase wrote several more posts that clarified the situation. She thanked her supporters for their "kind words" and confirmed she didn't receive the wrong uniforms because of her size. Chase said the mishap was an "admin error" that was resolved by each brand.

"Just to be clear, all brands do have my size; it just wasn't given to me originally, but I have it now," she confirmed. "There was no exclusion or anything. It was just a super unfortunate logistical nightmare!"

Chase wrote in another Instagram story that she spoke out about her perceived mistreatment due to similar situations happening to her in the past. However, she said she was "thankful that's not the case" and shared that she was ready to move on and continue with sweeping another Olympic season. Chase also offered to "talk to anyone" about the situation further but added, "It'll be after I'm done competing." Boom!

Nike also sparked controversy before the 2024 Olympics with its high-cut leotard design.

BREAKING: Here's your first look at the new @Nike kits that will be worn by the U.S. track and field team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. pic.twitter.com/XPWOnBrwsv — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) April 11, 2024

Speaking of nightmares, Nike began facing backlash even before the 2024 Olympic Games kicked off. Some weren’t fond of its high-cut leotard design. After a side-by-side photo of the men’s and women’s uniforms was released, accusations of sexism emerged, with critics suggesting the brand prioritized style over functionality, calling it “skimpy," per The Guardian.