Why Are Gymnasts So Short? Are Short People Just Better at Gymnastics, or Does It Stunt Growth? "Because I'm a lot shorter of a gymnast, it helps me move around a lot better — especially vault," Asher Hong said. By Melissa Willets Published Jul. 31 2024, 6:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Gold medal winning gymnast Simone Biles stands at just 4'8". Jade Carey is practically a giant at the towering height of 5'2". Meanwhile, on the men's side, the tallest American Olympic gymnast is Brody Malone, who stands at 5'6". Asher Hong is the shortest at 5'1". Why are gymnasts so short? You aren't alone if you're wondering.

The answer comes down to whether gymnasts are tiny because of the demands they put on their bodies during training, or if short people just tend to gravitate to the sport because they're good at it. It's a chicken versus the egg question we are going to explore ahead.

Source: Getty Images

So, why are gymnasts so short?

The quick answer seems to be that when a gymnast is short, it helps them excel on vault, beam, pommel horse, and uneven bars, not to mention floor exercise. Per NBC News, that's because their more compact bodies and limbs provide a mechanical advantage that translates into more force, and torque, meaning they can rotate more efficiently than a taller person.

Physiologist Dr. Kevin Thomson explained to the BBC, "being small helps with rotational skills (for example, somersaults). For the same reason, gymnasts also tend to have short arms and legs."

Asher seems to agree, having said before the Olympics kicked off, "Because I'm a lot shorter of a gymnast, it helps me move around a lot better — especially vault." The proof is in the pudding. The 2024 men's gymnastics team won a bronze team medal in Paris, America's first since 2008, per CBS News.

So, given a physical advantage, it seems pretty clear that shorter gymnasts simply rise to the top of this extremely competitive sport. But is there any truth to the notion that intense training actually stunts a gymnast's growth — and that is why gymnasts are typically so short?

Does training impact a gymnast's growth?

This is a very confusing question. Consider that a 1993 study hinted female gymnasts' growth is indeed impacted by training. But in 2013, another study said there was not enough evidence to eliminate other factors that may explain why gymnasts mature later and are shorter in general.

The truth is studies are conflicting, with yet another 2000 study finding that shorter people may gravitate toward gymnastics. But, the study concluded, "A history of gymnastic training does not appear to result in reduced stature or menstrual dysfunction in adulthood." There are many studies out there that seem to support the conclusion that ultimately, there is no concrete scientific evidence to support the assertion that doing gymnastics actually stunts a person's permanent growth significantly.

feeling extremely short here at the olympic village with all the other athletes — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2016

That said, the likes of Simone have admitted to struggling to accept her small stature. In her book, Courage to Soar, the gravity-defying athlete confessed, “I liked to say I was four feet nine just so I could feel taller.”