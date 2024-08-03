Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Viral Tweet Alleges That Gold Medalist Simone Biles Is Pregnant at the 2024 Olympics Did Simone Biles really compete injured and pregnant? By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 3 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has won two gold medals (so far) at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, bringing her total to nine and officially making her the most decorated gymnast in history. Cheering her on is her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. Now, rumors are swirling that Simone is pregnant with the couple's first child.

So, what is the truth and where did the rumors come from? Keep reading to find out.

Is Simone Biles pregnant?

No, Simone Biles is not pregnant. The rumor all started when a tweet on X went viral that read, "Still can’t get over the fact that Simone Biles did all of that while being injured AND pregnant! A true GOAT indeed." When a follower asked if this was true, the account responded, "Yup, she announced it during one of her interviews this morning!"

However, no such interview took place, and Simone has not announced her pregnancy — although she would not be the first Olympian to compete while pregnant. Simone did reveal that she had "baby Botox" on TikTok during the Olympics, telling fans, "A funny story for you guys: So for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like baby Botox. And I did not like it, so I haven't got it again."

Does Simone Biles want kids?

While Simone is not currently expecting, she has spoken about starting a family with her husband in the future. "Yes, we want kids," Simone told a fan during a Q&A on her social media, according to Sportskeeda. "I would say 2 & Jonathan would say 3 is the perfect number. I don’t want to be outnumbered lol."

In a separate interview on The Pivot Podcast, Jonathan also confirmed that kids are in their plans, but Simone's career comes first, telling the hosts, "I got to let my baby handle herself first." In the meantime, Simone is enjoying her time as an aunt after her brother, Ron Biles, welcomed his daughter Ronni in November 2022.