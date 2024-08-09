Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Alysha Newman Has Zero Regrets About the Twerking Celebration at the 2024 Summer Olympics Alysha Newman won her first bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 9 2024, 7:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alyshanewman

Winning a medal at the Olympics is no joke, especially since it's such an amazing feat and evidence of extreme athletic prowess. So when pole vaulter Alysha Newman won her first bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics and twerked in celebration of her performance, it surprised many viewers. It also made fans wonder about who she is outside of sports, and who Alysha Newman is dating, if anyone.

Thanks to social media and the inadvertent reality TV show that is the Olympics, the Games are more widespread in 2024 than ever. Because of that, it's hard not to talk about or have questions about the athletes whose first or second time in the OIympics happens to be at the Games in 2024. That includes curiosity about Alysha.

Who is Alysha Newman dating?

Although she lives in Florida in the United States, Alysha is from London, Ontario and she represents Canada at the Olympics. And her rumored past boyfriends have lived in both countries. In 2019, Alysha reportedly dated Anthony Chickillo of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In October 2022, Alysha shared an Instagram photo alongside one of the CEOs of Bet99.net, Canadian Jared Beber. Under the photo, someone commented, "beautiful couple."

Since then, however, Alysha hasn't shared any other photos with a potential boyfriend or anyone she might be dating. It looks like the Olympic bronze medal winner is single. And for now, that might be for the best. A busy career as an Olympic athlete and OnlyFans star leaves little time for a personal life.

Which is just as well for Alysha, who is determined to use her platform to be an example for other young girls who want to compete for Canada at future Olympic Games. "I think it's the start of something amazing for Canadian pole vaulters," she said during the press conference following her pole vaulting win. "It definitely had to be done so that a lot of girls and the next generation know that they're fully capable of jumping these heights with this type of talent at the Olympic Games."

Why did Alysha Newman twerk at the Olympics?

Alysha might be a bronze medalist now at her second Olympic Games, but what most people are talking about is the twerk heard around the world. After Alysha pole vaulted and before she won her medal, she celebrated by twerking on the sidelines, and the photos are all over the place. While some fans of the Olympics had criticisms of Alysha's choice of celebration on social media, others applauded her for being herself. And Alysha has no regrets.

Bronze for 🇨🇦 Alysha Newman in pole vault, gold for Newman in best celebrations of the Paris Olympics



The fake hammy twerk 😂 https://t.co/TDNZVwryfP — Marley Dickinson (@marleydickinson) August 7, 2024