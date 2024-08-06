Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Why Did Everyone Fall off the Beam — Including Simone Biles? "Who put wax on the balance beam?" a fan wondered. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 6 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games have featured a series of ups and downs, with fans getting to see some amazing triumphs, such as Simone Biles's triumphant return to USA gymnastics — as well as some shocking mistakes.

Article continues below advertisement

One event that really tripped up athletes from multiple countries was the balance beam. Indeed, with shocked viewers looking on both at the Bercy Arena and at home, the likes of Simone and her teammate Suni Lee fell off the apparatus. What happened? Interestingly, the gymnasts have a theory as to why everyone fell off the beam.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did everyone fall off the beam?

It wasn't just Simone and Suni who faltered on the beam and fell off during the high-stakes finals competition. Julia Soares from Brazil and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea from Romania also fell off the beam at a critical time during their routines.

Theories as to why everyone fell off the beam immediately surfaced online, with one X user only half-joking, "Who put wax on the balance beam?" And while many fans acknowledged that the beam is a difficult apparatus to master, well, this was the Olympics — so what was going on?

Article continues below advertisement

I just know the beam is extremely extremely hard (like everything in gymnastics is) but for every single gymnasts so far to stumble or completely fall off in this final is crazy! — Liv (@livforhoops) August 5, 2024

Interestingly, Simone herself offered an explanation as to why so many gymnasts faltered on beam: It was too quiet. “It was really weird and awkward,” the gold medalist said. “We’ve asked several times if we can have some music, or some background noise. I’m not really sure what happened there, but yeah, not our favorite. None of us liked it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Suni agreed, revealing, "It was too quiet. I could literally hear myself breathing." She added, “The pressure was definitely on. I don’t know if you could tell, but a lot of people were definitely feeling it. I think it was the crowd but also just knowing that we’re so close to being done and just adding that extra stress of wanting to end it off the right way.”

Not only were spectators told to be quiet, but a gaggle of photographers seemingly inches away from the beam lent another layer of tension to the event. As Suni said, “It adds to the stress, just because it’s like you, yes, you’re the only one up there. So I was feeling the pressure.”

Article continues below advertisement

Now….. they all fell in a similar spot on the beam 🫣🧐 pic.twitter.com/0mwocMV86X — baby you can’t read the dawl (@dietdouglas) August 5, 2024

Simone Biles still won big despite the balance beam debacle.

Even though her fall off the balance beam was shocking, especially in light of so many other gymnasts struggling to maintain their footing on the apparatus during the finals, Simone had an amazing run in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, she is officially the most decorated American gymnast ever following her four-medal sweep at the 2024 Summer Games. She took home three golds and one silver, bringing her lifetime medal count to 11!

Article continues below advertisement

"More than my wildest dreams," she captioned an image of herself wearing her four new medals. Fans agree that the gymnast is an icon, and that no slip on beam can change that. Even huge celebrities bowed down to Simone on her Instagram, with Halle Berry commenting, "You inspire us all to strive for excellence! Forever the G.O.A.T."