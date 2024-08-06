Here's What the "SB" Symbol Means in Olympics Track and Field
You may see the acronym pop up when a runner has done a great job.
Even for a seasoned athlete, the Olympic Games are full of confusing outfit choices, rituals, and even terminology. For example, you may see acronyms like AIN thrown around, which refers to Individual Neutral Athletes, or athletes that don't belong to their country's national team.
Another one that you may see pop up every now and again, particularly if you're tuning into track and field, is "SB." What does "SB" mean in the Olympics? You'll see it used when an athlete does really well.
What does "SB" mean in the Olympics?
Simply put, "SB" in track and field stands for "Season Best." This little symbol denotes when an athlete puts on a performance that beats out the rest of their runs during the most recent season. It doesn't necessarily mean it's their best time ever, which would be marked by "PB," or Personal Best.
Track and field — or Athletics, as it's referred to internationally — is full of acronyms that can explain what's going on with a particular athlete. "DQ," of course, means disqualified, and "DNF" stands for "did not finish," meaning that the competitor couldn't complete their race.
Another racing acronym, which is much rarer to see, is "DNS," or "did not start." This means that, for whatever reason, the athlete wasn't able to make it to the beginning of the event. This recently happened to Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who did not show up to compete in the Women's 2024 100-meter Semi-Final.
While rumors suggested that her absence was due to being barred from the arena, it seems that this was pure speculation. Instead, Jamaica's chef de mission Ian Kelly told Reuters that she did not compete due to an injury sustained while warming up.