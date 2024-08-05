Where Is Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt Now — and What's His Net Worth?
"I'm just dabbling in everything."
Who is the fastest man alive? No, it's not Barry Allen — it's Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion.
For runners, the 100-meter sprint is a definitive event. Well, Usain won this event at three consecutive Olympics: Beijing in 2008, London in 2012, and Rio in 2016. Oh, and if holding the world record for the 100-meter race isn't enough, he's also broken the records for the 200-meter relay and the 4x100-meter relay.
With this kind of impressive career, fans are wondering: Where is Usain Bolt now? And does his net worth match his incredible accomplishments?
Where is Usain Bolt now?
Usain's plan was to retire from racing in 2017 following the World Athletics Championships. Sadly, during the world championships, as he was running for a final gold for the Jamaican 4x100m relay team, he collapsed on the track thanks to a hamstring injury. He still got up and finished the race, but it was clear he was in terrible pain.
"Sadly I have a tear of the proximal myotendinous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab," he wrote at the time in a since-deleted tweet (per Sports Illustrated).
"I don't usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured," he added in another since-deleted tweet. "I have never been one to cheat my fans in anyway & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone"
After retiring from running, Usain decided to pursue a personal dream of his to play football (or soccer, depending on where you're from). He trained with several clubs and spent an eight-weeks trial with Australia's Central Coast Mariners, though he ended up turning down their offer for a professional contract. He told ESPN in January 2019 that his time in football was "fun while it lasted."
"I'm just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now," he said at the time, per the outlet.
Usain launched an electric scooter company called Bolt Mobility in 2019. And in 2022, he began working in music production. He's also continued working with the Usain Bolt Foundation, which was founded in 2011 with a mission to create "opportunities through education and cultural development for a positive change." And Usain still works with major brands in high-profile partnerships.
What is Usain Bolt's net worth?
Considering his sports career, brand endorsements, appearance fees, and businesses — which, aside from his aforementioned ventures, also includes a Jamaican restaurant called Tracks & Record that he opened in 2018 — Usain has done quite well for himself financially.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Usain is worth a whopping $90 million.