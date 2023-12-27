Home > Entertainment Taraji P. Henson's Net Worth Is Impressive Despite Hollywood's Pay Disparity Fans want to know about Taraji P. Henson's net worth as the actor speaks out about pay inequality for Black women in Hollywood. Details here. By Melissa Willets Dec. 27 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Taraji P. Henson is a gifted actor who has spoken out about pay disparity in Hollywood for Black women.

The star almost walked away from The Color Purple due to how much she would be compensated for the role.

Taraji has still managed to bank an impressive amount of money during her career.

Article continues below advertisement

As many fans know, Taraji P. Henson is one of those actors who makes you feel their every emotion. From her unforgettable turns on Empire to The Color Purple, one isn't likely to walk away from a TV show or movie she stars in without truly being moved.

However, Taraji has talked about quitting acting due to pay disparity for Black women in Hollywood. So what is her net worth? Keep reading for all of the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson's net worth is still sky high.

While promoting the remake of The Color Purple, Taraji said, “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost." "I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to," she continued. "The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Taraji is one A-lister who knows the ups and downs of show business well, having been a working actor since the late 1990s, starring in films including Hustle & Flow, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Hidden Figures. To be fair, she still has an impressive net worth, with Celebrity Net Worth claiming Taraji is worth a cool $12 million.

Taraji P. Henson Actor Net worth: $12 million Taraji P. Henson is an American actor who appears on TV and in film, as well as voicing many popular animated characters. Birth name: Taraji Panda Henson

Taraji Panda Henson Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Birthdate: Sept. 11, 1970

Sept. 11, 1970 Mother: Bernice Gordon Henson

Bernice Gordon Henson Father: Boris Lawrence Henson

Boris Lawrence Henson Children: Marcell Johnson (b. 1994)

Marcell Johnson (b. 1994) Education: Howard University

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Taraji has already earned more than most of us will see in a lifetime, historically, she hasn't been afraid to speak out about pay inequality in Tinseltown, dating back to her days acting alongside Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button until today.

How much did Taraji make for 'The Color Purple'?

It's been widely reported that in her 2016 memoir, Taraji said she earned less than 2 percent of Brad's salary in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Taraji was ultimately paid $150,000, while the longtime Hollywood hunk earned $10 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, she almost walked away from The Color Purple over what she would be paid, according to Taraji. While speaking to an interviewer for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she confessed, “Yes, ma’am. … If I don’t take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia [Barrino] and Danielle [Brooks] and Halle [Bailey] and Phylicia [Pearl Mpasi]? Why am I doing this, if it’s all just for me?"