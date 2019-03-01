18 Celebrities Who Haven't Aged in Decades

Spanish explorer Ponce de León went looking for the Fountain of Youth in Florida, but it turns he was on the wrong coast. Clearly the real spring of eternal youth is in Hollywood, where some celebs seem to have gone literal decades without getting any older. Whether it's a fabled elixir of eternal life, good genes, or good doctors, these 18 stars are doing something right because, while they're certainly not getting any younger, they're definitely not getting any older.

1. Will Smith

Source: Getty Images

Will may have been immune to the vampire virus in I Am Legend but he definitely has some vampire blood IRL. How else can you explain the fact that he has literally not aged a day between these two photos, which were taken 20 years apart, btw. The photo on the left is from 1999, and the one on the right is from this year. Or is it the other way around? (It isn't, but we had to double check just to make sure.)

2. Paul Rudd

Source: Getty Images

Paul Rudd's hair may have changed from that early '00s 'do on the left, but the rest of his visage is basically exactly as it was when we first fell in love with him in Clueless, which came out 24 years ago.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Source: Getty Images

These photos were taken 18 years apart. Though Jen turned 50 this year, she basically looks just as she did 15 years ago when Friends ended. Maybe it's all the Smart Water she drinks?

4. Kristen Bell

Source: Getty Images

Kristen Bell made her Veronica Mars debut in 2004, and while 15 years have elapsed since she rolled up to Neptune High in her Chrysler LeBaron, the 38-year-old could still easily pass as student. She sticks to a mostly plant-based diet, though she does eat dairy and eggs in moderation. She's also big on skincare and is very religious about wearing sunscreen.

5. Keanu Reeves

Source: Getty Images

The only sign Keanu Reeves has aged in the past two decades are the one or two stray gray whiskers in his beard. That man on the right is in his mid 50s, if you can believe.

6. Gabrielle Union

Source: Getty Images

When Gabrielle Union led the Compton Clovers to victory in 2000's Bring It On, she had already been out of high school for almost decade. Now 46 years old, we're pretty sure she could still don that cheer uniform and look exactly as she did 19 years ago. She says she drinks a gallon of water a day and maintains a diet of lean proteins and vegetables.

7. Gladys Knight

Source: Getty Images

Gladys recently wowed audiences on The Masked Singer, but what really impressed us is how much she's managed to stay young. This woman is a great-grandma!

8. Cher

Source: Getty Images

"If I could turn back time," Cher? I think it's pretty clear you can. The "Believe" singer isn't shy about the fact that she's had a little help staying young, but come on. This woman is 72 years old!

9. Pharrell Williams

Source: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams is 45 years old. And yet he looks basically identical to how he did in 2002 when he was producing records for No Doubt, Britney Spears, and Jay Z. Being "Happy" really does keep you young! He also says he eschews cleansers on his face and instead just uses cold water to rinse off and tighten his pores.

10. Daddy Yankee

Source: Getty Images

If you took a photo from every year of Daddy Yankee's career (which spans over 25 years), jumbled them around on your desk, and then had to determine the youngest photo in that lineup, there's no way you could do it. Not only has his face stayed the same, but his style has been pretty consistent for a quarter of a century.

11. Halle Berry

Source: Getty Images

How is this woman 52? She looks just as dewy as the day she accepted the NAACP Image Award on the left. And that day was 19 years ago. She says exercise is her biggest beauty secret and feels cardio is the key to maintaining her complexion.

12. Taraji P. Henson

Source: Getty Images

Taraji has been in the game for a long time, but it's har to fault people who thought she was new in town when she got the role of Cookie Lyon on Empire. After all, she basically hasn't changed in the almost two decades since she starred in Baby Boy.

13. Enrique Iglesias

Source: Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias is 43 years old, and the only change to his face in the past few years is a different stubble pattern, slightly more chiseled cheekbones, and his since-removed mole. Also, please take a moment to envy his lashes, which are still as lush and puppy-like as when he debuted "Bailamos."

14. Adam Levine

Source: Getty Images, NBC

The only way to do age progression on Adam Levine is through his tattoos. Every year, his body gets more and more covered, yet his face stays exactly the same.

15. Victoria Beckham

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is kind of famous for never smiling, and while she has said it's because she has "a responsibility to the fashion community," whatever that means, it could definitely be a strategy to keep the laugh lines at bay. Whether that's the reason or a happy coincidence, it's paid off. She looks the same as the day she married Becks nearly 20 years ago.

16. Salma Hayek

Source: Getty Images

Salma Hayek is 52 years old. And yet she looks exactly as she did in her mid 30s, which is when the photo on the left was taken. One of her secrets to staying young is never washing her face in the morning. "My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day, she said in a 2017 NY Times interview. "Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?"

17. Jared Leto

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman is 47 years old, and yet, does he really look much older than he did when he was breaking hearts on My So-Called Life at age 21? Jared's secrets are a vegan diet and abstaining from booze. In 2013, he told GQ, "I still have plenty of vices, but alcohol isn't one of them. It's probably just down to sleep and diet."

18. Jennifer Lopez

Source: Getty Images