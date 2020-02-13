Anna and Enrique keep everything under wraps, from their kids to their marital status. Fans know they met back in 2001 on the set of the singer's "Escape" music video, according to Cheat Sheet, and they officially debuted as a couple in 2002. Two years later, in 2004, it was rumored they were getting married, but the duo denied any and all of them. Since then, they've shut down any and all rumors of marriage, saying they don't plan to tie the knot.