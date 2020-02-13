We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-85780920-1579893842711.jpg
Source: Getty

Yes, Anna Kournikova Was Pregnant Again — Meet Baby No. 3!

By

It looks like congratulations are in order for Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias. That's because the Russian tennis pro and singing super star have reportedly welcomed their third child together.

Anna didn't publicize her first pregnancy with twins until she literally gave birth. In January 2020, rumors started flying that the star athlete and longtime partner of Enrique was pregnant once again — after she allegedly sported a massive baby bump. And it appears now that the rumors were true.