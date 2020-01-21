We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Lala Kent Is Having an Epic 2020 — From Planning Her Wedding to Sitting Next to Meryl Streep

When viewers first met Lala Kent on Season 4 of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, she didn't get along with almost all of her co-stars, she was brash about having a wealthy boyfriend who paid for most of her expenses, and she got into a lot of trouble because of her sharp tongue. In the years since she was first hired to be the hostess at SUR, things have changed (tremendously) for the reality star.

Before she quit her job at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, Lala got engaged to longtime boyfriend, producer Randall Emmett. She also grew close to her castmates, and has even been involved in multiple of their wedding parties. 

Is Lala Kent pregnant? The reality star has been candid about her desire to start a family with fiancé Randall Emmett, and she even dished on when she thinks she'll expand their family.  