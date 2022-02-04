These Celebrities Are Part of the New 'The Color Purple' Musical Film

‘What’s old can always become new again” is the one quote that holds major weight these days.

The Tony Award–winning musical The Color Purple, based on the movie of the same name, is being adapted into a musical film. Stemming from the 1982 Pulitzer Prize–winning novel by Alice Walker, the story shines a light on Celie, an abused African American woman who sets out on a journey of empowerment in the early 20th century.