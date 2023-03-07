Home > Entertainment Source: Mattel Where Can You Buy the Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' Doll? We've Got the Details Here! By Katherine Stinson Mar. 7 2023, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

We have The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey to thank for the most wholesome internet content this week. The actress and singer posted a reel on her Instagram revealing the official Halle Bailey Little Mermaid doll. Halle could barely contain her excitement when she showed off the doll, captioning the reel with, "Omg. The little girl in me is pinching herself right now. I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character."

So, where can fans get their own Halle Bailey Little Mermaid doll? Has it hit stores yet? How much does it cost? Here's what we know about the Halle Bailey Little Mermaid doll.

Source: Disney

Is the Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' doll already for sale?

Sadly, as of March 7, 2023, you can't get ahold of the Halle Bailey Little Mermaid doll yet. Well, you can order it but you'll have to wait to actually have it in your hands. Currently, Amazon shows that the Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' doll will be available to ship starting on April 23, 2023. The 13-inch doll from head to fin can be pre-ordered now for $16.99. Prime members will get the doll delivered on April 26.

Another website also has pre-ordering available. Entertainment Earth is offering pre-ordering for the Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' doll. The doll is priced at $17.99 and the site says it will be available in May 2023. There's a short disclaimer explaining that the estimated shipping date could change. Be sure to check other websites and retailers to compare prices, pre-order options, and availability after the doll is released.

The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26, 2023. So more than likely, Disney will release a ton of Little Mermaid merchandise around the time of the film's premiere, including the Halle Bailey Little Mermaid doll.