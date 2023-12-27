Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Fantasia Barrino's Net Worth Is Small, but 'The Color Purple' Shows She's a Star 'The Color Purple' star Fantasia Barrino has a relatively small net worth in spite of being in the spotlight for more than 20 years. By Joseph Allen Dec. 27 2023, Updated 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: In spite of some major Broadway and film roles, Fantasia Barrino's net worth is lower than you might think, and she's been open about being unable to afford basic necessities at various points in her life.

Taraji P. Henson has been similarly open about how, in spite of regular work, it can be difficult to pay for the basics once everyone takes their cut.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that The Color Purple is a box office smash, those who saw the movie are paying more attention to its many stars. Although the movie has a wonderful combination of veteran talents and new stars, much of the focus has understandably been on Fantasia Barrino, the film's star.

Fantasia, who first won American Idol 20 years ago, has had a complicated history of stardom, but The Color Purple proves that she has plenty of star power. Following the overwhelming success of the movie, many want to know what Fantasia's net worth is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What is Fantasia Barrino's net worth?

In spite of her recent success, Fantasia has gone viral recently for a video in which she talks about being poor enough that she couldn't even afford to buy pizza. She reminded everyone that she had been working steadily on Broadway for years, but because she had such an extensive team, she rarely made any money herself. “I would get home and couldn’t even order a pizza. But I was never home. So, how’s that I ain’t got no money, but I’m always working? [sic]” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everybody saw the gift, but they saw the opportunity to make money from the gift. So, I felt like I was carrying my cross ... and that was heavy for me," she continued. Fantasia also said that much of her earnings had gone to surgeries to remove tumors from her vocal cords, which were certainly necessary if she wanted to continue performing the way that she had been.

Fantasia Barrino Singer/Actress Net worth: $500,000 Fantasia Barrino is a singer and actress who first came to fame after winning season 3 of American Idol. She has worked steadily on Broadway in the years since, and is also the star of the 2023 musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Birthdate: June 30, 1984 Birthplace: High Point, N.C. Birth Name: Fantasia Monique Barrino Father: Diane Barrino Mother: Joseph Barrino Spouse: Kendall Taylor

Article continues below advertisement

Oh she’s NOT PLAYING. And she hasn’t been for years.



But to hear that she almost walked away from The Color Purple(!!!!!!!)😭



They better stop playing with Taraji and Black women period.



🎥: @sagaftraFOUND moderated by @angelique814 pic.twitter.com/yjuh7qH0CX — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) December 20, 2023 Source: Twitter/@shanellegenai

How much did Fantasia Barrino make for 'The Color Purple?'

Fantasia Barrino's salary for The Color Purple has not been disclosed, but her co-star Taraji P. Henson has been public about the fact that she asked for $500,000 for the movie and only received $150,000. Like Fantasia, Taraji has been open while promoting The Color Purple about the issues she's had with making money in Hollywood.