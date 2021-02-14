‘American Idol’ Winners Now: These Contestants Capitalized on Reality TV Fame

Returning American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie kicked off their next search for America’s next pop superstar when the singing competition returned for Season 19 on Sunday, Feb. 14 . But where are the past American Idol winners now?

Well, for starters, you might be familiar with this one singer named Kelly Clarkson . The singer reflected on her Idol win on Twitter in September 2020, saying the show changed her life. “I’m still hustlin’ 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose!” she added.

Here’s more information on Kelly and other Idol winners.