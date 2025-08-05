'The Real Housewives of D.C.' Original Cast Did Not Let Getting Canceled Slow Them Down The show premiered on August 5, 2010 and was canceled October 21, 2010. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 5 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: ikki Nelson / WENN.com

Following the success of The Real Housewives franchise in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, and New Jersey, Bravo turned to the nation's capital for the fifth installment. The Real Housewives of D.C. premiered in August 2010, and despite only running for one season, it provided its fair share of memorable moments.

Who could forget when Michaele Salahi crashed President Obama's first State Dinner at the White House with her husband Tareq Salahi? Or Stacie Turner's search for her biological father? Fans have been asking for a reboot for years, and while that seems unlikely, the original cast is still keeping busy. At least we can watch reruns on Peacock.

Mary Amons

Shortly after the finale of The Real Housewives of D.C., Mary announced her divorce from husband, Rich Amons, in 2012 after 26 years of marriage. Today, Mary is a proud mother of five, designer, lifestylist, producer, and philanthropist. In a post on Instagram, she reflected on her time on the reality series, writing, "I want to acknowledge my 5 children for allowing me this opportunity to share my heart, our amazing family, my charity work, and good intentions to sign up for such a risk to all of us. I know it was very hard on you, and for this, I’m deeply sorry."

Stacie Turner

Source: Instagram Stacie with her daughter.

Stacie followed in Mary's footsteps and also announced her divorce from her husband, Jason Turner, in 2012. While she is no longer a reality star, Stacie stays busy as a real estate agent, and the Howard alum is also a mother of two. Unlike her co-stars, she keeps a low profile on social media.

Cat Ommanney

In 2025, Cat is splitting her time between the United States, the UK, and Spain. The mother of three is also an interior designer and author. According to her website, Cat is set to release her new book, "Such a Nice Guy," soon, which is set to recount "her current life, including experiences as a single woman."

Lynda Erkiletian

Source: Instagram Lynda with her granddaughter Charlotte.

Lynda Erkiletian is still the founder and president of The Artist Agency, a talent agency based in D.C., as well as the Executive Director of the James & Paula Coburn Foundation. Along with her work, Lynda is a proud mother of four and, now, also a grandmother.

Michaele Salahi