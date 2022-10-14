Which ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Ladies Really Live There? Not That Many

Since the pilot, RHOP has focused less on manners and more on the genuine relationships among the cast, which turned some fans off of it. In 2020, the show received significant backlash after Monique Samuels and Candiace Dilliard Bassett’s explosive Season 5 fight.

Before the physical fallout, some viewers were more offended by where the RHOP cast lives. Unlike its predecessors, several cast members live away from Potomac, Md., while others have no plans of leaving. So, which RHOP stars actually live in Potomac? Let’s find out!