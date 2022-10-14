Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett’s Relationship Timeline Began Before They Joined ‘RHOP’

There's also Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe, who has undoubtedly received his own fame through The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While we hope the Real Housewives couples aren’t getting married for the Bravo clout, many have used the show to create opportunities for their families. One couple who seemingly understands the reality TV perks is Candiace Dillard-Bassett and her husband, Chris Bassett.