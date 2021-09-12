Candiace Dillard’s Husband Says the ‘RHOP’ Men “Rival” the ‘RHONJ’ Husbands

Candiace Dillard’s Husband Says the ‘RHOP’ Men “Rival” the ‘RHONJ’ HusbandsBy Dan Clarendon
Sep. 12 2021, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Might the Real Housewives of Potomac husbands host a live show someday, like the New Jersey husbands did? Only time will tell, but Chris Bassett, Candiace Dillard’s husband, thinks highly of the group—especially Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie, and Karen Huger’s husband, Ray.
“Eddie and I have a great relationship — he's a great guy, I love Eddie,” Chris told The Daily Dish in July. “And Ray and I have been talking about going out and playing golf forever, but it just never happens.”
Earlier this year, some of the RHONJ husbands performed at a comedy show in Atlantic City, and Chris said that the RHOP husbands are just as entertaining as their New Jersey counterparts.
The chef added that the RHOP guys have “really, really great” personalities — and that it’s hard to get them in the same place at the same time. “But I hope we get to see some of it this year because there were a few times where we were together that rival New Jersey,” he said. “I mean, those guys have kind of set the standard.”
Chris and Candiace have been married since 2018.
According to People, Chris and Candiace met while working together at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. They dated for nearly two years, and Chris popped the question in May 2017.
The couple tied the knot in August 2018, exchanging vows in front of 260 loved ones at D.C.’s Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.“When they opened the doors, I only saw him,” Candiace told People. “I was connected to Chris’ eyes. And he was crying, so I was weeping. There’s an ugly cry moment where I had to stop and scrunch up my face. To be walking toward the man who is going to be your husband? That was such a powerful and incredible feeling.”
Chris’ culinary career is one ingredient of his net worth.
Chris’ net worth isn’t readily available, but his fortune presumably got a big boost in August 2020, when he sold his barbecue restaurant. And from the sound of his Daily Dish interview, Chris has no regrets about the business move.
“It's allowed me to be at home; this was the first year that I was at home for every major holiday and minor holiday, and never had to come home late,” he said. “And it's been amazing just to be here, to be able to support [Candiace].”
These days, Chris has a catering business dubbed CbasswithDill, and he’s offering virtual cooking classes through HUNGRY. “I didn't know what I was going to do at first, but the catering and the classes really took off, and it's been great,” he told The Daily Dish.
The secret sauce to Chris’ culinary career? Sauce! “Like, I'll make a sauce out of anything, because I think the sauce is what really brings the meal together,” he explained. “You can have your protein and your vegetables and your starch, and they're all great on their own, but the sauce is what ties everything together, right?”