Candiace Dillard’s Husband Says the ‘RHOP’ Men “Rival” the ‘RHONJ’ Husbands

“Eddie and I have a great relationship — he's a great guy, I love Eddie,” Chris told The Daily Dish in July. “And Ray and I have been talking about going out and playing golf forever, but it just never happens.”

Might the Real Housewives of Potomac husbands host a live show someday, like the New Jersey husbands did? Only time will tell, but Chris Bassett , Candiace Dillard ’s husband, thinks highly of the group—especially Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie, and Karen Huger’s husband, Ray.

Earlier this year, some of the RHONJ husbands performed at a comedy show in Atlantic City, and Chris said that the RHOP husbands are just as entertaining as their New Jersey counterparts.

The chef added that the RHOP guys have “really, really great” personalities — and that it’s hard to get them in the same place at the same time. “But I hope we get to see some of it this year because there were a few times where we were together that rival New Jersey,” he said. “I mean, those guys have kind of set the standard.”