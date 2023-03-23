How Old Is the Season 3 Cast of ‘RHUGT’? The Eight Housewives’ Ages Vary Dramatically

Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is here — and it’s an absolute rollercoaster. Featuring eight fan-favorite Housewives from the Bravo franchise’s many spin-offs — from The Real Housewives of Miami to The Real Housewives of New York City — Peacock’s newest installment is anything but boring. Curious to catch up on the cast’s ages before diving into the first three episodes? We have the details!

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Born on Dec. 14, 1986, Candiace Dillard Bassett is now 36. The singer-songwriter is a Sagittarius and debuted on The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018. On her 36th birthday, she celebrated the occasion by posting her Jan/Feb cover of Sheen magazine on Instagram. “God is great, and this is 36,” Candiace wrote in her caption. “I am in awe of God. He has done a great many things [for] me in 36 years. All I can say is, wow! All I can do is be grateful. So eternally grateful. I am not worthy. But He keeps blessing me.”

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant, model and The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, was born on Sept. 9, 1970, making her 52 years old and a Virgo. On her most recent birthday in September, the RHOP star reposted a TikTok of herself donning a stunning green dress on Instagram, writing, “Birthday mood today, tomorrow, and every day after that! Thank you for all the birthday love!”

Heather Gay

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is currently age 48 and was born on June 29, 1974. Her star sign is Cancer. In celebration of her daughter Ashe’s birthday — the month before Heather’s — the RHOSLC alum shared a sweet post on Instagram. “Birthday weekend with this bby,” Heather wrote.

Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose is eight years younger than her cousin, Heather. The 36-year-old RHOSLC star was born on Sept. 30, 1986, and is a Libra. To celebrate Whitney’s birthday in 2021, Heather posted a sweet photo of the duo ice-fishing. “Rain or shine, I can always count on @whitneywildrose,” the 48-year-old wrote. “Happy birthday, cuz!”

Alexia Nepola

The Real Housewives of Miami star was born on May 3, 1967, making her 55 years old and a Taurus. “Happy birthday to me! Had such an amazing year with so many beautiful moments,” Alexia wrote on Instagram in 2022. “Ready to celebrate another year.”

Marysol Patton

Marysol and her RHOM co-star Alexia were born in the same year! The reality star and businesswoman’s birthday is Jan. 9, 1967, meaning she is 56 and a Capricorn. Marysol recently celebrated her day of birth with a short and sweet Instagram caption, “It’s my birthday.”

Leah McSweeney

The Real Housewives of New York City fan-favorite Leah Mcsweeney is 40 years old. She was born on Aug. 27, 1982, and is a Virgo. Shortly after her 40th birthday, Leah shared a touching Instagram tribute dedicated to her thirties. “My thirties [were] magnificent and gut-wrenching. 39 was my most transformative year to date … 40, let’s f--king go!”

Porsha Williams