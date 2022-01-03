Former 'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels' Net Worth Will Continue to Multiply in 2022

Former 'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels' Net Worth Will Continue to Multiply in 2022By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 3 2022, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Bag secured! If you ask most fans of Bravo’s hit show The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels is owed a major apology. From the way she was edited in the Season 5 reunion to being solely blamed for the explosive melee with Candiace Dillard Bassett, fans have long claimed that she deserves justice. And for Monique, taking her power back involved bidding the franchise adieu.
While some people believed that RHOP would be the last we’d see of Monique, it turns out that the star is reportedly returning to the small screen. And since Monique has always been about collecting her coins, that means that her nest egg is set to multiply. That said, we have to ask the obvious question: What is Monique Samuels’ net worth? Keep reading to get your answer.
Monique Samuels’ net worth will surely see a major increase in 2022.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Monique is currently working with a net worth of $4 million. This figure is a combination of her time on RHOP, managing her husband Chris Samuels’ real estate investment company, and her work on the blog Not For Lazy Moms. Not to mention, Monique is also the CEO and founder of Mila Eve Essentials, a lifestyle brand that offers an array of essential oils and self-care products.
And with a rumored return to the reality television space, it’s safe to say that Monique’s finances will certainly see growth.
Monique Samuels
Reality TV Star, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Manager
Net worth: $4 million
Monique Samuels is a reality television star who became well-known during her time on the The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Birthdate: Oct. 6, 1983
Birthplace: Pleasantville, N.J.
Birth name: Monique Cox
Marriages: Chris Samuels (m. 2012)
Children: One daughter born in 2015 and two sons born in 2013 and 2018
Education: University of Alabama
Reports say that Monique and Chris Samuels will be joining the cast of ‘Love & Marriage: DMV.’
Au revoir, Andy! It’s no secret that fans have been yearning for Monique and her loving family to return to the small screen. Bravo did extend an invite for Monique to return for Season 6 of RHOP along with a spot on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but the star turned down both offers. So, since Bravo is officially behind her, the news of Monique's new home on the OWN network seems to be believable.
According to TVDeets, Monique, Chris, and their beautiful family will be joining the cast of Love & Marriage: DMV, the spinoff to Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The series will showcase the couple along with their circle of friends introducing their businesses and families to the world.
In fact, the outlet reports that Monique is actually a major part of the show. Aside from having a starring role, she was reportedly the brains behind bringing together the group of friends on the show.
Monique and Chris will be joined by entrepreneurs Erana and James Tyler, author Ashley Brittney and her husband Roberto Silva aka DJ Quicksilva, and real estate team and couple Tasha and Neil Lyons. Keep in mind, neither Monique or Chris has yet to confirm or deny reports. However, fans are convinced that the news is true.
As you can imagine, the news has become a hot topic on social media. Many RHOP fans are elated that Monique will make a grand return to reality television. Plus, former Real Housewives of Atlanta executive producer Carlos King is at the helm with his production company Kingdom Reign Entertainment, so fans are ecstatic for what’s to come. Talk about a boss move!
Congratulations Monique!