Former 'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels' Net Worth Will Continue to Multiply in 2022

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Monique is currently working with a net worth of $4 million. This figure is a combination of her time on RHOP, managing her husband Chris Samuels’ real estate investment company, and her work on the blog Not For Lazy Moms. Not to mention, Monique is also the CEO and founder of Mila Eve Essentials, a lifestyle brand that offers an array of essential oils and self-care products.

And with a rumored return to the reality television space, it’s safe to say that Monique’s finances will certainly see growth.