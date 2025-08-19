‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Nepola’s Ex Todd Slammed Bravo for “Behind-The-Scenes Extortion” "I thought staying quiet would protect my peace. But you’ve crossed a line." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lifeaccordingtotodd/Bravo

The businessman revealed that his issues with the Bravo show's producers painting him in a false and insulting light since he filed for divorce from Alexia in April 2024. Todd also said he's willing to take the network to court to prove he's not playing around. Here's what to know.

Todd Nepola said 'RHOM' producers "crossed the line" in a lengthy rant.

In Todd's scathing Instagram rant about his issues with RHOM, he described his time on the show as “the biggest mistake I’ve made in my adult life.” During the 10-minute video (seen below), he accused the show of portraying a "fictional version of me" since he entered the show with Alexia in 2021.

Todd said he tried to play along for as long as possible, but realized he couldn't when Season 7 of RHOM suggested that he stopped showing up for Alexia's son, Frankie Rosello, after they separated in April 2024 and officially divorced the following March.

"Dear RHOM producers, I tried to stay silent. I truly did,” he wrote underneath the video. “I believed that by stepping back, I was taking the high road—letting you tell your story, even when it was wildly false and deeply manipulated. But enough is enough. Your lies, bullying, and behind-the-scenes extortion tactics have gone too far. "For years, I allowed you to paint a fictional version of me—because I loved my wife, and I didn’t want to get involved in your circus," he continued. "I thought staying quiet would protect my peace. But you’ve crossed a line."

Todd also said in his video that he never stopped being active in Frankie's life and still loved him, Alexia, and the Bravolebrity's eldest son, Peter Rosello, despite their previous issues. He then stated he would be using his "resources" to take legal action against Bravo and RHOM producers, claiming their intentions for Season 7 have been to bully him and Guerdy Abraira.

"Call me names. Twist the truth," he said. "Suggest whatever you want about my character. But the second you dared portray me as someone who doesn’t care about my stepson, a young man living with a brain injury—you revealed who you really are.This season, it’s obvious: your entire storyline revolves around attacking me and one woman, a cancer survivor, no less."

In his caption, Todd also said that his "final straw" with Bravo was when a Season 7 episode replayed clips of Adriana de Moura claiming he and Alexia were broke, rumors he has long denied. "You’ve allowed gang-style pile-ons, physical violence, gaslighting, microaggressions, and racially charged comments to go unchecked.You’ve enabled cruelty, encouraged hate, and turned mean-spiritedness into entertainment," he wrote of the show. "This is what you promote. This is your brand."

The former 'RHOM' husband received support from other Bravolebrities.

Amid Todd's grievances with Bravo and RHOM, several current and former stars from the network expressed that they were on his side. Underneath his Instagram post, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, commented that he didn't see any lies in the real estate entrepreneur's rant. "#TRUTH in every word!!" Louie stated. "It's about time!!"