Guerdy Abraira Talks Her ‘RHOM’ Co-Stars’ "Betrayal" and Defends Sharing Julia’s Texts (EXCLUSIVE)

"Once you realize the system is rigged, then you say to yourself, 'OK, so what game are we playing?"

If Guerdy Abraira had to sum up the first half of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami in one word, she would use the word "betrayal." Since the season premiere, she and Julia Lemigova discovered they were a better fit as frenemies. Julia and Guerdy's playful friendship soured after Julia reignited issues she claims they experienced on a cruise, which took place before the Season 6 reunion. The accusation resulted in a season-long feud, which escalated when Julia threw a glass of water on Guerdy at Marysol Patton's wedding.

Julia also broke their pact not to share their private matters with the group at Alexia Nepola's narcissism event. Guerdy fired back and exposed screenshots of texts between her and Julia at her Celebration of Life Event to the crowd that confirmed Julia invited her on the cruise.

While Guerdy felt vindicated after forcing Julia to take accountability, the other ladies and viewers watching criticized her for her actions. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the reality star discussed the season and her memoir, From Trauma to Trophies, which will be released later this year. She defended the texts and shared how being portrayed as an "angry Black woman" this season has affected her.

Guerdy Abraira doesn't regret what happened at her Celebration of Life event on 'RHOM.'

Guerdy told us she made several efforts to defend herself against Julia before her Celebration of Life event. After attempting to sit down with the rest of the group and explain her side, she said she wasn't left with many options, claiming the ladies refused to believe her and told her "it's in your head."

"Once you realize the system is rigged, then you say to yourself, 'OK, so what game are we playing? And how am I going to respond to this hunger game?'" Guerdy said.

The wife and mother of two said she saw her Celebration of Life — which wasn't a "cancer survivor party" or charity event, as her co-stars called it — as an "opportunity" for her to defend herself while also discussing her journey with breast cancer and her new lease on life. Guerdy shared that her co-stars would rather focus on the drama to paint Julia as the victim.

"Now it's a charity cancer survivor event that Guerdy ruined to make Julia look bad," she scolded. "That's what they had to create for them to sleep at night for their bad behavior. And you're willing to slander my entire name and brand to make another lie and call it a cancer charity event."

Source: Bravo

Guerdy said her 'RHOM' co-stars treated her like she's an "angry Black woman."

The comments from her RHOM co-stars after her Celebration of Life event wasn't the first time Guerdy felt betrayed by them. She told us that watching the water-throwing incident between her and Julia was "unnatural" to watch, especially when she was being held back by her friend Kiki Barth, out of an alleged fear that she would harm Julia despite being the victim in the situation.

"I'm being pulled physically when I haven't done anything," Guerdy said, recalling the Season 7 scene. "But you want to make it seem like I'm being held back because I'm about to swing like the angry Black woman? Kiki, stop it. Girl, let's not do that. Don't betray me that bad, just a little bit, but not that bad."

The Bravolebrity added that seeing how the women she believed were her friends treat her like she's "too much" and should "dim down her light" while also checking on her and her family behind the scenes was heartbreaking. However, Guerdy said she's going to continue to shine with or without their support.