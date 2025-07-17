What’s Going on With ‘RHOM’ Star Stephanie Shojaee and Her Sisters? Inside the Details Upon her debut on the Bravo reality series, Stephanie was already facing allegations regarding how she met her husband. By Danielle Jennings Published July 17 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

After an extended wait, Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Miami is back — and while the show’s core favorites are back in action, there are some new faces among the cast, specifically Stephanie Shojaee. In just a few short episodes, she has already found herself in drama, but there is even more regarding her family dynamic, including her relationship with her sisters.

As many of the cities of the Housewives franchises are experiencing massive viewership decline and consistent critiques from fans, there are still a few cities that are engaging — and RHOM is one of them.

What’s going on with Stephanie Shojaee and her sisters?

Upon her debut on the Bravo reality series, Stephanie was already facing allegations that she began a relationship with her now-husband while he was still married to his ex-wife, who was also Stephanie’s boss at the time when she was working as her assistant.

However, there is even bigger drama bubbling below the surface that fans have not yet been privy to despite Stephanie alluding to it. That drama involves her siblings, two younger twin sisters with whom she currently has no relationship.

“Unfortunately, I do have identical twin sisters whom I haven’t spoken to for the last three or four years,” Stephanie said in a July 2025 interview with Decider. “I think the show will showcase why things went so wrong between us. Hopefully in the future, we fix it.” As of now, Stephanie has not revealed any further details about her relationship with her sisters, so RHOM viewers will have to continue to watch the season to see what, if anything, is discussed.

What has Stephanie said about being on ‘RHOM'?

“It’s wild, it’s crazy. I didn’t know that girls could be so mean,” Stephanie told Decider. “I didn’t know that there could be so much gossip behind your back. But I also realized as the season went on that it’s like a sisterhood.”

“You really do fight like you fight with your sisters,” she continued. “You pull each other’s hair one minute and then are hugging the next minute. I’m really thankful for all of them. They did teach me a lot, and I’m very happy that I joined this season.”

Speaking on the poorly received first impression she made on veteran cast member Alexia Nepola regarding her complicated relationship with estranged husband Todd Nepola, Stephanie said her delivery is an ongoing problem for her this season.

