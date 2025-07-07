'RHOM’s' Stephanie Shojaee Is Married to a Miami Real Estate Powerhouse "The hardest part — finding each other among millions, the easy part: never letting go." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 7 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stephshojaee

Real estate developer Stephanie Shojaee may be new to Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami, but there’s already plenty of interest in her life off-camera. While the show will no doubt reveal some of it, fans are wasting no time digging up the rest.

To save you the scroll, we’ve rounded up the key details on her husband and business partner, Masoud Shojaee. He’s a major name in Miami real estate, and definitely someone worth knowing. Here’s what we’ve found out about Stephanie’s husband — and whether the couple shares any kids.

'RHOM' star Stephanie Shojaee’s husband is an Iranian businessman.

Stephanie and her husband, Masoud Shojaee, are business partners. Together, they run Shoma Group, a real estate development firm based in Coral Gables, Fla., one of the wealthier parts of South Florida.

Masoud founded the firm in 1988, and over the last 37 years, it’s built over 10,000 condos and homes, not to mention “more than one million square feet of retail and office space,” with “$6 billion in completed real estate transactions,” according to the company’s website.

But Masoud didn’t start out as a real estate developer. He was actually an electrical engineer after obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Miami. He’s held a general contractor’s license since 1987, and just three years after that, he became a licensed real estate broker.

Today, Masoud and Stephanie head Shoma Group alongside a team of individuals, where he serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board, and she serves as the President.

Masoud’s firm isn’t just widely known across South Florida for its residential and commercial buildings — he also holds quite the reputation as being “the first to discover the potential of Doral — as a bustling metropolis.” That’s because he was one of the first to bring luxury homes to the city, which is now considered one of South Florida’s wealthiest areas.

Some of the bigger projects Masoud’s firm is tied to include City Place Doral, Park Square, Shoma Retail, Shoma North Bay Village, Ten30 South Beach, and The Manor. What’s even more surprising is that Stephanie’s husband is actually an immigrant from Iran, so it’s safe to say he’s truly put the whole “land of opportunity” idea into practice.

Do Stephanie and Masoud Shojaee have any kids?

Stephanie and Masoud don’t have any kids of their own, and it doesn’t seem like they’re planning to expand their family (with humans) any time soon. In a sweet Instagram post shared on Nov. 7, 2024, celebrating Stephanie’s 40th birthday, she called her husband “the one who makes every year feel like a dream.”

