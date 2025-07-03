‘RHOM’s’ Stephanie Shojaee Rides in Her Private Jet To Run Errands — Inside Her Net Worth Stephanie made waves on 'RHOM' Season 7 due to her past relationship with Dr. Nicole Martin's fiance, Anthony Lopez. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 3 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stephshojaee

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Miami don't let just anyone come into their exclusive circle. Amid Bravo's various Real Housewives casting and production shakeups, the Miami divas have mostly remained united since their return to the network in 2021. However, when Dr. Nicole Martin announced her departure from the show in September 2024, it needed some new blood, allowing Stephanie Shojaee to come into the fold.

Stephanie made her first RHOM appearance in Season 7, Episode 4 and quickly proved why she was added to the roster. Her reputation preceeded her, as she previously dated Nicole's fiance, Anthony Lopez. Still, her sharing an ex with a former mojito holder isn't the only interesting part of her story. Stephanie also lives a luxurious life that she earned through her hard work. Here's the scoop on her net worth.

Source: Bravo

Stephanie Shojaee's net worth shows she's reportedly in the millionaires' club.

While Stephanie's personal life caught fans' attention before we saw her on RHOM, she's all about her business these days. According to Reality Tea, she's rumored to have a net worth of $300 million. Her wealth is something she flaunts through her private jet and designer labels, as she rocked Valentino lace gloves in her first confessional.

Stephanie continued showing the audience how rich she is when she and Larsa Pippen spent the day checking off Stephanie's to-do list, which included flying her private jet to Orlando, Fla. to pick up her dogs while snacking on caviar, causing Larsa to ask, "Like, who does that? Is that even normal?"

As it turns out, snacking on caviar on a private jet is a typical day in Stephanie's world. She shared on the show how growing up without much money and being born to Colombian immigrant parents encouraged her to build a life for herself that didn't include her lacking anything.

"My parents came to this country with nothing but a backpack," Stephanie shared in a confessional. "Being a first-generation American has made me who I am today. There is no room for failure. You have to keep going until you make it. If one door closes, go find another door. If that door's closed, keep searching."

Stephanie Shojaee Real Estate Developer, President of Shoma Group Net worth: $300 Million Stephanie Shojaee is a real estate developer and the President of Shoma Group in Miami, Fla. She joined The Real Housewives of Miami in Season 7. Birth date: Nov. 7, 1984 Birthplace: Miami, Fla. Marriages: Masoud Shojaee Education: Florida State University

What is Stephanie Shojaee's job?

Stephanie's reported millions come from her being a boss in the Miami real estate industry. She is a real estate developer and the president of Shoma Group, a residential and commercial property business. Stephanie's husband, Masoud Shojaee, is the company's founder and CEO.

"My husband started Shoma Group, the third largest real estate development company in South Florida in the early '80s," she explained on the show. "I knew at a very young age that I wanted to be filthy rich. I'm sleeping and I go like this: 'We gotta make money!'"

While Stephanie's husband started Shoma Group long before they met in 2010 (when she was 26 and he was 50), she has been supporting the company's success. According to her Bravo bio, "Stephanie pours her energy into every detail of Shoma's developments, from scouting new properties for investment, hiring employees and overseeing Shoma's in-house property management teams for its apartment communities." We can't wait to see more of Stephanie's wealth as her time on RHOM continues!