Nicole Martin Hasn't Filmed Any 'RHOM' Season 7 Scenes Amid Rumors She Left the Show

Nicole joined RHOM in Season 4 when the show returned to Bravo after an eight-year hiatus. She soon became a fan-favorite 'wife. Many fans were saddened to see her possibly leaving the show. While Nicole hasn't wholly confirmed her exit, she hasn't denied it either, which is never a good sign. Here's what we know about the Bravolebrity's unexpected departure.

Why did Dr. Nicole Martin leave 'The Real Housewives of Miami'?

Neither Bravo nor Nicole has stated she's leaving RHOM for good. However, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, rumors swirled on social media that she decided to leave the show after three seasons. The following day, Sept. 11, Page Six gave fans a silver lining by sharing that Nicole might not be done dragging Alexia, Marysol, and any of her other co-stars just yet. According to the outlet, Nicole's RHOM future is "uncertain."

The cast reportedly started filming Season 7 on Sept. 10, and the anesthesiologist was noticeably absent. Additionally, Nicole removed "#RHOM" from her Instagram account, which she added when she joined the show in 2021. Still, besides the hashtag removal, the entrepreneur has remained mum about her future on the show. Amid the rumors, Nicole took to Instagram to celebrate her skincare brand, Exoceuticals, earning a billboard in the middle of Times Square in NYC. "Momma, I made it!" she captioned the September 2024 post.

Nicole Martin could be replaced by 'RHOM's' "new faces."

While Nicole's time on RHOM remains unclear, Bravo has a history of having its Housewives stars film the show later in the season. We saw it during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when NeNe Leakes filmed the season late due to contract negotiations. Additionally, AnneMarie Wiley, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for one season, shared on Instagram in a since-deleted post that she was "thrown into filming" midway through Season 14 after a producer approached her to join the show. So, anything's possible.

Although fans are hopeful Nicole will be on RHOM in some capacity, there will reportedly be a "few fresh faces" vying to take her mojito. We also know that the rest of Season 6's cast — Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, and Guerdy Abraira — and cast friends — Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth — are set to return for Season 7 and filmed scenes on Sept. 10.

If Nicole is leaving RHOM for good, many fans are sad she won't be able to update them on the personal developments she shared on the show. During her run, her fiance, Anthony Lopez, proposed to her on New Year's Eve 2021. Nicole and Anthony also welcomed their second child, daughter Genevieve, in March 2024, months after she flaunted her baby bump at the RHOM reunion.