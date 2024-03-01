'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Said She Found out Her Dad Died While Attending BravoCon

Since we met Dr. Nicole Martin in Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, the anesthesiologist’s personal life has definitely kept us awake. Nicole has shared her delayed walk down the aisle with her fiance, Anthony Lopez, and her relationships with her parents, mom, Sirel, and dad, Miguel. Nicole and her father's ups and downs were often a part of her RHOM storyline. Thankfully, by Season 6, they were seemingly in a better place.

Sadly, Nicole's good times with her father were short-lived. In November 2023, she announced her father had died. Miguel's death came two weeks after the RHOM Season 6 premiere, in which Miguel appeared for several episodes. Of course, Nicole had to discuss the tragic loss during Miami's three-part season 6 reunion. Here's what she said about her dad's life and how he died.

Source: Bravo

How did Nicole's dad die? 'RHOM' star said her father's death happened "unexpectedly."

Before the RHOM reunion, Nicole had only discussed her father's death on Instagram. She posted about the news days after she lost her father by sharing a photo of her, Miguel, and Nicole's brother, Mikey. While Nicole didn't disclose Miguel's exact cause of death, she said the process "happened so fast" and admitted to struggling with his loss.

"I haven’t been able to find the words and still can’t," Nicole wrote of her dad. "Everything happened so fast and it still doesn’t seem real. Part of me is still waiting for one of your crazy phone calls. So many things left unsaid and moments we didn’t share."

In part 2 of the RHOM reunion, Nicole opened up about her father's death to host Andy Cohen. She said he passed away "very unexpectedly." Nicole also explained to Andy and her co-stars how she was out of town for BravoCon 2023 when she learned the news. "It was actually a couple of days after BravoCon,” Nicole said. "I was still in Vegas when I got the phone call.”

While Nicole didn't share how her dad died, fans have listened to her describe her dad's zest for life and witnessed the late patriarch in action since Season 4. During a therapy session between them in Nicole's first season, she described her dad as someone who is "used to living his best life with little regard for anyone else." Nonetheless, at the Season 6 reunion, Nicole couldn't deny it when Larsa Pippen told her, "Your dad had a great life."

Nicole Martin's dad and his girlfriend appeared on 'RHOM' before he died.

At the RHOM reunion, Nicole also updated fans on the last woman in Miguel's life, his girlfriend, Isis. During Season 6, Isis and Nicole met at a dinner with Miguel in person. She also attended Adriana de Moura's performance in the finale, where Nicole wished her dad's much-younger partner good luck. Unfortunately, since Miguel's passing, Nicole said she and Isis haven't been on the best of terms.

Nicole hinted that Isis was possibly after Miguel for his money, stating things didn't "go well" between them after they discovered Miguel didn't leave a "will or trust" behind. Nicole also said she uncovered just how much her father had invested in Isis before he died. "So, when my dad passed away, we kind of started doing all the legal, financial things, and we realized he had been paying for her apartment and that he had been paying for her car,” she revealed.

Source: Bravo

Nicole Martin said she and her dad's relationship was in "the best place" before he died.

In addition to having no relationship with her dad's girlfriend, Nicole said she hasn't met the two younger siblings her father told her about on the show instead of their father's passing. However, she confirmed her and Miguel's relationship was in the "best place" towards the end of his life and was thankful she got to tell him she was pregnant before he died.

"We did tell him that we were expecting a baby girl, so he knew that and was very excited about that," Nicole said of her dad.

Nicole further said she's "thankful" she had the chance to face her issues with her dad on the show during the final years of his life. She claimed several ongoing problems between them from her childhood that she didn't think she would've addressed if the cameras weren't following their relationship.

“[The show] really did put me in a situation where I had to face the issues I had with my dad,” said Nicole. “I think had I not been on the show, I probably would’ve just swept those issues under the wrong and never addressed them, and so I am really thankful for the opportunity to have like address those issues and have uncomfortable conversations with him.” “I feel like we were in the best place we could be when he passed," she continued. "So I’m thankful for that.”