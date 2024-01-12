Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm Shep Rose Says He Hasn’t Completely Stopped Drinking Since Blacking out at BravoCon ‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose said he’s “at a crossroads” since he got blackout drunk at BravoCon 2023. Here’s the full scoop! By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 12 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

William Shepherd Rose III, better known to Bravoholics as Shep Rose, has graced reality TV cameras for over a decade on Southern Charm and in Season 1 of Southern Hospitality. On both shows, Shep has rarely turned down a chance to have a good time with his castmates and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

While Shep is known for getting the party going, the 40-something businessman is taking necessary steps to improve his quality of life. After a drunken weekend at BravoCon and many other nights he may not remember, Shep shared with fans that he’s finally ready to shake up his routine, which doesn’t include avoiding alcohol altogether. Here’s what Shep has said about his drinking habits and how BravoCon forced him to change!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Shep Rose said he was “out of control, drunk” at BravoCon 2023.

Shep addressed his behavior at BravoCon during part one of the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion. While sitting with his castmates and Andy Cohen, Shep admitted his drinking had become out of hand and that he “blacked out” during the weekend.

“I’m at a crossroads,” Shep said at the reunion (via Us Weekly). “I was out of control, drunk in Las Vegas. I scared the s--t out of me. I was blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened [at BravoCon].”

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Bravo’s who’s who gathered in Las Vegas, Nev., for the massive fan event. Unsurprisingly, the three-day event was filled with drama that those who attended would discuss before, during, and after their time in Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

After returning from BravoCon, TV personality Paige Davis spilled some tea about Shep’s behavior at the event. During an interview with Jeff Lewis Live, the former Trading Spaces host claimed Shep was “belligerent” and “wasted” while sitting next to her at a gambling table. Her description of the “horrific” event made its rounds on social media and included accusations that Shep may engage in alcohol abuse.

In his own words, Shep stated he hadn’t quit alcohol altogether, saying at the reunion, “I just don’t drink liquor. I don’t drink shots. I just drink beer.” The change was something Shep deemed after realizing he wasn’t prioritizing his physical or mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t have anything,” he recalled thinking at BravoCon. “I thought, ‘Who am I? How am I of any value to anybody? You’re hurting yourself, bro. My body and my mind are telling me, ‘No, no, no, sir.’ I can’t do it anymore the way that I used to.”

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Shep said his drinking played a role in his breakup with Taylor Ann Green.

Shep admitted his relationship with alcohol affected multiple facets of his life, including his and Taylor Ann Green’s romance. The couple, who began dating in 2020, broke up in June 2022, shocking fans who watched them together since Season 7.

During the Southern Charm reunion, Shep said his drinking, paired with his infidelity, caused his and Taylor’s relationship to end.

Article continues below advertisement

He also believes their time on reality TV ruined their plans for the future. “We’d probably be married,” Shep predicted a life for him and Taylor without Southern Charm. “Because I wouldn’t be as distracted. I would be a different person. I would be like, ‘I met someone I really care about, and this is it.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor, who also attended the reunion, listened as her ex poured his soul onstage. She said hearing Shep discuss turning his life around “makes me happy,” and she hopes he can be more authentic moving forward.

“I know the real Shep,” Taylor explained. “He’s an incredible, kind, smart human being.”

Is Shep Rose leaving ‘Southern Charm?’

Source: Bravo