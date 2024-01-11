Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm When Was the 'Southern Charm' Season 9 Reunion Filmed? — Get Ready for the Drama The 'Southern Charm' Season 9 reunion airs in January 2024 which is a great way to kick off the new year. When was it actually filmed? By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 11 2024, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Bravo

If the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion is anything like its finale, we can expect to see inappropriate themes, unrequited love confessions, a barrage of insults rooted in rejection and the male ego, as well as violence. Normally the only kind of violence enacted upon us is the huge age gap between Whitney and the rest of the cast, but the finale punched up and down. That certainly explains his Beyond the Valley of the Dolls-themed party.

The first of two parts drops on Jan. 11, 2024, and so far we Season 9 new kid on the charm block JT dropping F-bombs and promising to conduct f-boy exorcisms. I guess men of a certain age feel compelled to carry around emotions of a certain rage. It's no wonder tensions are running high. The season may have wrapped in March 2023, but the episode air dates undoubtedly resurrect a ton of feelings. With one week between the finale and the reunion, let's get into when the reunion was actually filmed.

When was the 'Southern Charm' Season 9 reunion filmed?

Reddit user u/minyinnie popped into the Bravo Real Housewives Reddit to ask when the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion was filmed. Their motivation was fueled by Olivia and Taylor's friendship timeline, which is what most of the comments centered on. However, one lone person said they thought the reunion was filmed on Dec. 8, 2023, or sometime around that date. They didn't say what led them to this conclusion.

We can definitely make an educated guess based on when the Season 8 reunion was filmed and when it aired. According to Reality Blurb!, the Season 8 reunion was shot Sept. 13, 2022. The outlet also snagged screenshots from Andy Cohen's Instagram stories wherein he was chatting about roasting Austen. A little over three weeks later, the first part of the Season 8 reunion aired Oct. 6, 2022.

If the timelines are similar, the Season 9 reunion was most likely filmed on or about Dec. 21, 2023. On Dec. 27, Bravo released photos of what the cast was wearing while filming the reunion. I wouldn't be surprised if they sat on this for a few days because of the holiday. There is no point in sharing anything this close to Christmas because online traffic would definitely be affected by Christmas.

When will the 'Southern Charm' Season 9 reunion be available to stream?

If you're like me, you probably cut the cord and are no longer watching television the old-fashioned way. Thankfully Bravo understands this by making the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion available on Peacock the following day. As if that's not good enough, the uncensored version is uploaded by the streamer. They know what the people want, and it's pure chaos.