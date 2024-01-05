Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Opens up About Future Baby Plans Although 'Southern Charm' cast member Madison LeCroy isn't pregnant, she and her husband Brett are eager to expand their family soon. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 5 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ever since Madison LeCroy tied the knot with Brett Randle in November 2022, the Southern Charm cast member has consistently expressed her joy in building a life together. Having been a single mom for years, Madison is now eager to expand her family and bring another baby into the mix.

Throughout the show, Madison has been dropping hints about a possible baby bump — and now, fans are wondering if she's expecting. Well, is she?! Keep scrolling to find out if Madison is pregnant!

Source: Getty Images

So, is 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy pregnant?

During the Jan. 4, 2024, episode of Southern Charm, Madison offered fans a glimpse into married life with Brett and opened up about their future baby plans. Although she isn't currently pregnant, the Bravolebrity couldn't contain her excitement about welcoming baby No. 2 into the world.

Once she finished styling her husband's hair, the couple indulged in glasses of bubbly while discussing their plans to try for a baby soon. With a grin, Brett remarked, "No more champagne for breakfast once you get that baby in you."

Source: Bravo

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Madison had to excuse herself to the bathroom to vomit, attributing it to taking her vitamins on an empty stomach. Expressing reservations, Madison confessed, "I'm a little freaked out about having another baby. Selfishly, I don't want to, like, do all that," gesturing to her body. "But it's definitely worth it. It's just hard at the beginning."

Later, at Whitney Sudler-Smith's party, Madison opened up to Patricia Altschul about another pregnancy: "Maybe it's time I have a baby," she said. "I'm only getting older, and I think it might be time... I'm scared."

Patricia, aware of Madison's difficult experience after the birth of her son, Hudson, recalled, "I was with you when you were nine months pregnant, and then I didn't see you for what? Three months?" Madison explained it was due to bed rest, and Patricia added, "You had a broken pelvis, as I remember."

Contemplating the future, Madison told the socialite, "Who knows? It could take years for me to get pregnant. I have no idea." With a chuckle, she added, "I haven't tried, ever really."

Madison expressed her desire for a tummy tuck following future pregnancies.

In September 2023, Madison sat down with Us Weekly and explained her preference for scheduling a C-section with a fabulous mommy makeover on the side for her future pregnancy. OK, love that for her!

"They're not going to give me the option to have [a natural birth]," the businesswoman told the outlet, later confirming she suffered a pelvic fracture during her first pregnancy. Madison clarified, "So we're going to schedule it," adding with a laugh, "With a tummy tuck on the side. Thank you!"

During an appearance on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap podcast in November 2023, Madison admitted to working toward achieving a slender physique before embarking on her first pregnancy journey with Brett.