Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Will Wait Until Their Marriage to Have Sex
The past year or so marked a period of fast-paced transitions for several Southern Charm cast members. In November 2021, Kathryn Dennis announced her breakup from Chleb Ravenell. In July 2022, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green announced their split after two years of dating. Meanwhile, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo continue to weather the storm that the reintroduction of Craig's ex, Naomi Olindo, to Southern Charm has caused. But how are Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle getting on?
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle, a Mormon man, started dating in April 2021.
Madison and Brett started dating in the spring of 2021. They got engaged in October 2021, with Brett asking Madison's 9-year-old son, Hudson, for help. Madison and Brett have been happily together ever since — though their relationship comes with a few quirks that avid Southern Charm viewers couldn't help but notice.
For one, Madison has been open about the couple’s decision to wait to have sex until after they are married, which, as she told All About The Tea, is in alignment with Brett's religious views. Brett is a Mormon.
A relatively private person, he has yet to share further details about his personal life — and the role religion plays in it — with the media. In contrast, the stars of RHOSLC have been open about their struggles with adhering to the strict rules expected of those who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Take Heather Gay, who has been open about the joys of leaving behind the church and opting for a worldly lifestyle instead, or Lisa Barlow, who describes herself as Mormon 2.0.
Brett Randle may not appear on 'Southern Charm' for a while.
Brett, Madison, and Madison's son, Hudson, have gotten along peachily. But Brett may not have to prove himself to the cast of Southern Charm at all. Madison revealed in an Instagram Live that Brett isn't super enthused by the prospect of joining her for the shooting of Southern Charm. As Madison said, reality TV "isn't his thing."
Madison, who dated Austen Kroll between 2018 and 2020, first joined the cast in Season 6 as a friend becoming a full-time cast member. She's currently back to appearing in a friend capacity — which suggests that it's unlikely for her relationship with Brett to be treated as one of the main plot lines anyway.
Brett Randle is serious about playing hoop.
Originally from Sacramento, Calif., Brett seems to work or to have worked as an account manager for Nike. During his high school years, he was a keen basketball player. He appears to have played as a small forward. He and his team won three championships, per Sportskeeda.
Catch new episodes of Season 8 of Southern Charm every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.