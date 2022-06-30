'Southern Charm's Chleb Ravenell Has A Passion for Technology — What Does He Do?
Fans of Bravo’s Southern Charm know the name Kathryn Dennis very well. Throughout most of Kathryn’s time on the show, the redhead was at the center of drama thanks to her relationship with former cast member, Thomas Ravenel. However, that relationship crashed and burned after a wicked on-and-off game. And Kathryn soon introduced Chleb Ravenell to viewers and her fellow cast mates.
Unfortunately, Kathryn and Chleb’s relationship couldn’t stand the test of time as the two reportedly called it quits. However, since Chleb did spend some time as Kathryn’s main squeeze, social media users are dying to learn more about him. After all, he’s quite handsome with an intriguing personality. So, what is Chleb Ravenell’s job outside of Southern Charm? Here’s the rundown.
Chleb Ravenell works as a product specialist for Apple and has a growing net worth.
Shout out to all the 9 to 5 workers! Most people believe that appearing on a reality TV show rules out ever having to work a normal job. However, Chleb is the posterchild that it’s totally possible and normal.
According to Chleb’s LinkedIn page, the newly-minted reality star currently works as a product specialist at Apple. Before Chleb joined the tech company, he worked as a sales consultant at Honda Motor Company, a creative lead Kenneth Beatrice Clothing, and a wide receiver at the Calgary Stampeder Football Club.
Aside from Chleb’s professional pursuits, he’s also quite the scholar. Chleb has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and media studies from Western Michigan University and an Associate’s degree in the same study from Georgia Military College.
Although Chleb is new to the reality TV world, he is already starting out with an impressive net worth. Per Slice, Chleb is currently working with a net worth of $200,000, and appearing on Southern Charm may very well work in his favor to increase his net worth over time.
‘Southern Charm’ fans are divided on whether or not Chleb and Kathryn should get back together.
Season 8 of Southern Charm shows Chleb and Kathryn getting acclimated to their new beginnings as a live-in couple. However, the pair has already called it quits. And despite the breakup, some fans believe that Chleb and Kathryn may find their way back to one another in the future, while others think they're better apart.
Per Us Weekly, Chleb and Kathryn called it quits in November 2021; while Kathryn was ready for a serious commitment, Chleb was not quite there yet.
“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” a source told the publication. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”
However, the pair is said to be in a great space with one another and have no ill-will against each other. That said, there is a chance that the former lovers may rekindle their romance.
On the flip side, some fans are hoping that Caleb stays far away from Kathryn. After all, Kathryn does come off a bit mean to Chleb on the show.
Having the foundation of friendship is often the key to a lasting relationship, so fans shouldn’t rule Chleb and Kathryn 2.0 out just yet.
New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.