'Southern Charm' Star Venita Aspen Went to High School with Naomie Olindo

Bop Ba Doo...

More than a year after Season 7 wrapped up with an epic two-part reunion, Southern Charm is officially back — and there's more drama in the Charleston-based friend group than ever before. After Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy ended their relationship for good, some viewers may have thought that things would have cooled down among the Charm-ers.

But, Austen's friendship with Craig Conover has soured when Season 8 begins, and there's still lingering tension between Kathryn Dennis and returning star Naomie Olindo.