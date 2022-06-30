'Southern Charm' Star Venita Aspen Went to High School with Naomie Olindo
Bop Ba Doo...
More than a year after Season 7 wrapped up with an epic two-part reunion, Southern Charm is officially back — and there's more drama in the Charleston-based friend group than ever before. After Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy ended their relationship for good, some viewers may have thought that things would have cooled down among the Charm-ers.
But, Austen's friendship with Craig Conover has soured when Season 8 begins, and there's still lingering tension between Kathryn Dennis and returning star Naomie Olindo.
Based on the Season 8 trailer, the latter cast member will also get into it with her close pal, Venita Aspen.
Venita made her Southern Charm debut as a "friend" in Season 7, and she's in a full-time role on the latest season. Now that she has an expanded role on the show, the model/influencer can share more about her personal life, her job, and her enviable closet with viewers.
Read on to find out more about the fashionista-turned-reality-star.
Who is Venita Aspen from 'Southern Charm'? Details on her job, and her long-standing connection to Naomie Olindo.
Like a few of her fellow castmates, Venita hails from Charleston. She actually went to Bishop England High School with her Southern Charm co-star, Naomie Olindo — and the two joked during the Season 8 premiere that Naomie was a "cool girl" while Venita was a "nerd."
As the Season 8 teaser indicated, the close pals will get into a bit of an argument at some point on the season.
"Venita, shut up," Naomie says in the trailer, at what appears to be a group dinner.
"You got this whole love for me, but now you're telling me to shut up?" Venita responds.
Fans will have to keep tuning in to Southern Charm to find out what will cause the two former high school classmates to bicker.
In addition to being a full-time cast member on the reality series, Venita is a model and an influencer. The Bravo star actually went to culinary school, but she fell into influencing after her fashion-forward photos began getting attention on Instagram.
Venita also operates an eponymous website, which is where she writes fashion and lifestyle blog posts. In addition to her website, Venita shares her the details of her brand partnerships on her public Instagram page.
Per her Bravo bio, Venita inherited her love for all-things fashion and glamor from her mom, Vi. Venita's mother frequently makes appearances on her influencer daughter's Instagram grid.
Is 'Southern Charm' star Venita Aspen dating anyone?
The reality star has not shared that she is in a relationship with anyone in particular, and she has not yet opened up about her dating life yet on the show.
Venita could be living her best single life, or she may be keeping the details of her private life offline for now.
You can find out more about Venita by catching new episodes of Southern Charm. Season 8 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers can also stream new episodes on Fridays on Peacock.