Is Cameran Eubanks Still Married to Jason Wimberly? 'Southern Charm' Fans Want to Know

Fans of Southern Charm are likely at least somewhat aware of all that Cameran has been going through over the last few years. In a May 2020 Instagram post (per People), the reality star broke the news to her fans that she was not going to be returning to Southern Charm.

In her 2021 book of essays, One Day You'll Thank Me, Cameran attributed her decision to leave to several causes. "At that point, I had a child and since becoming a mother, my priorities had changed. I also felt like I was at a different place in my life. It was time to move on," she wrote (per E! News).