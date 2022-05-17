The 'Southern Charm' Season 8 Cast Features Kathryn's Ex and Shep's Girlfriend

After Season 7 wrapped up with a jaw-dropping two-part reunion — during which Craig Conover hinted that Madison LeCroy was in contact with a retired MLB player who fans later thought could have been Alex Rodriguez — Southern Charm went off the air for more than a year.

Viewers kept up with the cast members on their respective social media pages during that time, and a lot went down.

Craig Conover began dating Paige DeSorbo, Madison LeCroy became engaged, and Leva Bonaparte got her own Vanderpump Rules-type spin-off, but not everything is charming in Charleston.