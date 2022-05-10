'Winter House' Season 2 Will Feature Appearances from Two 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars

'Winter House' Season 2 Will Feature Appearances from Two 'Vanderpump Rules' StarsBy Shannon Raphael
May. 10 2022, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
The sixth season of Summer House may be winding down with a two-part reunion, but viewers will get to see more from several of the main cast members when Winter House returns for a sophomore season.
During the Summer House finale on May 2, a teaser clip for the upcoming second season of the spin-off played. The debut season of the series featured a few new additions and stars from Southern Charm and Summer House as they spent two weeks together in a Vermont ski house.
The format of the show will largely stay the same for Season 2, but the cast will also reportedly include a few familiar faces from Vanderpump Rules. Read on to find out everything we know about the series thus far, and to learn whether Bravo has shared a release date or details about the cast.
When is the 'Winter House' Season 2 premiere date?
Though the Winter House preview does highlight several of the stars who will be part of the cast, it does not reveal when exactly fans can expect to see Season 2 premiere. Text appears at the beginning of the clip, which states that the new season is "coming soon."
Fans will, therefore, have to wait for Bravo to confirm the exact release date for Season 2.
The first season premiered on Oct. 20, 2021, so if the show follows the same timeline, then viewers can expect to see the second season at some point in the fall of 2022.
The rumored 'Winter House' Season 2 cast features stars from 'Summer House,' 'Southern Charm,' and 'Vanderpump Rules.'
The first season of the Bravo original starred reality TV veterans Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, and new additions Julia McGuire, Gabrielle Kniery, Jason Cameron, and Andrea Denver.
The latter cast member went on to appear on Season 6 of Summer House.
Though many of the Season 1 stars are rumored to be returning, the cast list will look a bit different for the upcoming season.
The Winter House Season 2 teaser shows Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and her Southern Charm beau, Craig Conover playing a game in the snow. The sneak peek clip features returning stars Jason Cameron and Austen Kroll as well.
It appears as if Jason is the only Season 1 newbie who will be returning to the ski house (Andrea confirmed earlier on in 2022 that he would not be headed to Vermont so he could continue to focus on his relationship with Lexi Sundin).
Kyle, who pitched the concept for the series, will reportedly be back, as will his bride, Amanda. Ciara, whose romance with Austen dominated on Season 1, is also in the rumored cast as is her ex, Luke.
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval appears in the teaser clip, and speculation has long been circulating online that he and his best friend, Tom Schwartz, will also be on the series in some capacity. Tom Schwartz does also briefly pop up at the end of the clip while wearing a white bucket hat in a blink-and-you'll-miss it moment.
While Lindsay does not appear to be in the main cast, she could make a cameo on the show at some point during the trip with her current beau, Carl Radke.
In addition to the familiar faces, the rumored Season 2 cast list includes several new castmates.
