'Winter House' Season 2 Will Feature Appearances from Two 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars

Though the Winter House preview does highlight several of the stars who will be part of the cast, it does not reveal when exactly fans can expect to see Season 2 premiere. Text appears at the beginning of the clip, which states that the new season is "coming soon."

Fans will, therefore, have to wait for Bravo to confirm the exact release date for Season 2.

The first season premiered on Oct. 20, 2021, so if the show follows the same timeline, then viewers can expect to see the second season at some point in the fall of 2022.