Break up Alert on 'Southern Charm' — Taylor Is No Longer Accepting This Shep Rose

It's hard to believe that serial flirt and consummate ladies' man Shep Rose has parted ways with Taylor Ann Green, but the reports of their demise are definitely true. The two cast members of the popular reality show Southern Charm got together in March 2020 and successfully made it through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits in July 2022.

Why did Shep and Taylor break up? Let's dive into it.