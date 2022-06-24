Who Gets Married on 'Southern Charm' Season 8? Wedding Conversations Are in Motion
Season 8 of Southern Charm is already starting tons of conversations among reality TV lovers. The first seven seasons were filled with so many dramatic moments, relationship turmoil, and blossoming friendships.
Season 8 is maintaining that same level of energy. Most of the cast members have returned, and there are even a few fresh faces. Plus, fans of the show are excited about a possible wedding happening. But who might we see walking down the aisle? Here are the details.
Who gets married on 'Southern Charm' Season 8?
Madison LeCroy has been pretty open and honest about her upcoming wedding with her fiancé Brett Randall. Before the premiere of Season 8, she opened up to Us Weekly saying, “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore, I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK.” She revealed a few more details in an Amazon Live stream.
She said, “Hopefully everybody stays tuned and we can get another season in, and hopefully then that’s when you’ll see more of the wedding planning things happen. You have to promise me you’ll stay tuned and watch.”
So, if Season 8 of the show features her discussing her wedding plans, is it also going to include her actual wedding day? It turns out that viewers likely won’t get a glimpse into her actual wedding since she currently doesn’t have plans to have her big day filmed for the show.
Here's what else 'Southern Charm' fans should know about Madison LeCroy's wedding day.
Madison‘s wedding day won’t be included in an episode of Southern Charm, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still planning something incredibly special. According to her Instagram posts over the last several months, she’s been very invested in making sure things go smoothly when her wedding day finally does arrive.
On Feb. 14, she posted a picture of her passport on her Instagram story and revealed that she and Brett were headed to a tasting for their big day. Were they tasting cake flavors and other desserts? Maybe they were deciding on the main course for the guests who will be in attendance. There are so many intricacies that go into wedding planning, after all.
On May 23, she posted a reel highlighting the most beautiful moments from her engagement party with Brett. The caption she added says, “Honestly, this engagement party was 10 out of 10.” Some of the photos included in the video reel showcase affectionate moments with Brett, her closeness with family members and friends, gorgeous flowers and decor in every area, and so much more.
On June 14, she posted a picture of herself staring into the mirror with a makeup artist. She added a caption asking about what type of wedding hair and makeup she should decide on for when her big day finally arrives. Madison is going above and beyond to prepare for her wedding day, even if it’s not going to get airtime on Southern Charm.