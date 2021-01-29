So, Is Kathryn From 'Southern Charm' Pregnant Again? It's Totally Possible

Fans who tuned into the Season 7 finale of Southern Charm learned that Kathryn Dennis might be pregnant with her third child. The 29-year-old was filmed taking a pregnancy test and looking nervous as she waited for the results to populate on the device. As the ultimate cliff-hanger, viewers were not privy to whether or not the pregnancy test showed whether or not Kathryn is expecting a baby.

So, is Kathryn from 'Southern Charm' pregnant again?

Unfortunately, Kathryn has been tight-lipped about her pregnancy test on social media, so we aren't able to find out whether or not she's actually pregnant ahead of the Southern Charm reunion special, which airs tonight. Kathryn's boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell (who she announced she was seeing back in October 2020) has also kept things under wraps on his social media accounts. Kathryn already has two children with her ex, Thomas Ravenel. But it's totally possible she wants little ones with Chleb.

"He's met the kids and is good with them," a source told PEOPLE. They also claim that the couple has "good chemistry together."

While fans have noted that Kathryn looks anything but pregnant, this is a reminder that social media can be deceiving (especially when you're a reality TV star), and that most women really don't start showing until they're three or four months pregnant. Kathryn posted a photo of herself in workout gear on January 20 with the caption, "Wings grow strong once the cage is gone." But who knows when it was actually taken.

The reality star had seemingly lost weight and had gotten more fit in the last few months. "Girl you look amazing!! Please share your eating secrets and your fitness secrets !!" one fan commented. "You look amazing! I need your diet plan!" another wrote. "Girl for real— how’d the weight loss happen?!!" said another. With Kathryn's new blonde 'do, it really feels like the Southern Charm star did her best to reinvent herself this season.

Known for her vibrant red hair, it looks like Kathryn started shooting for a lighter shade back in September 2020.

On October 23, she shared her first Instagram photo of herself and new boyfriend, Chleb.

Kathryn does have a reputation for surprising fans with her pregnancies. Back in Season 1, viewers were shocked when they found out she was pregnant after Thomas had broken up with her. Kathryn ended up having a baby girl (Kensie), and she and Thomas tried to make things work. But they broke up again...and lo and behold, Kathryn found out she was pregnant a second time, this time with a boy, their son St. Julien.

“We are friends. We communicate and things are pleasant. That’s all I can really hope for," Kathryn shared. Thomas ended up having a child with Heather Mascoe (who he planned on marrying, per December 2020 reports). So, Kathryn isn't exactly known for planning out her pregnancies. Could she be pregnant with her new beau? Totally! But we probably won't find out until the reunion at the latest. And don't expect a baby bump pic until Kathryn is totally ready to share it.