Is Naomie Olindo From 'Southern Charm' Dating Anyone Right Now?

While they were students, they didn’t pursue anything romantic with each other. Their relationship didn’t spark up until after Craig had already graduated.

When Craig and Naomie finally started dating, it lasted for about three years. They ultimately called it quits in 2017 after traveling the globe together, moving in together, and creating tons of memories with each other. Naomie and Craig were open to rekindling the flame that was once lit between them, though.