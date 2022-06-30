'Southern Charm' Drama — Did Craig Conover Cheat on Paige Desorbo With Naomie Olindo?

For a little more history on the relationship between Craig and Paige, they were in a hot-and-cold relationship while filming Seasons 3 and 4 of Southern Charm.

Since there are gaps in the timeline of their relationship, fans have been quick to jump to the assumption that they might’ve dated other people throughout their pattern of breaking up and reconciling. According to Daily Mail, Craig admitted to having a recent hookup with Naomie (regardless of his relationship with Paige) in May 2022.