‘Halston’ Delves Into Liza Minnelli’s Often-Tragic Personal Life

Actress Liza Minnelli has been portrayed on-screen before — Gemma-Leah Devereux played her in the 2019 film Judy for example — but now the Cabaret star’s personal life is getting a closeup in the Netflix miniseries Halston .

And actress Krysta Rodriguez is showing a rarely seen side of Liza in the new show. “I get to portray a scrappy theater girl that wanted to be an actress and was striving to be the best performer that she could be, which I obviously connect with immensely,” Krysta tells Today .