Famed Fashion Designer Halston's Private Life Was Just as Interesting as His Public One

The details surrounding Victor's later years in life remain largely unclear, but there are a few things that we know for sure. The artist passed away in 1993, although the cause of death was never officially confirmed. Halston and Victor separated sometime around the mid-1980s, and once their relationship fizzled out, Victor largely fell out of the public eye.

As for his former lover, Halston died in 1990 at the age of 57. The designer tested positive for HIV just two years earlier, at a time when the disease was severely affecting the nation. Victor's old boss, Andy, had passed away in 1987 at the age of 58.

For more details on the life and times of Halston, check out his namesake mini-series on Netflix.